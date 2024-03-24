Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

