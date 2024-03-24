Financial Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

