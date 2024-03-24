Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $242.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $244.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

