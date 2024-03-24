Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

