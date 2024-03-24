Financial Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,052.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

