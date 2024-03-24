Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after purchasing an additional 554,968 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

