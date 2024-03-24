First Financial Corp IN Has $2.76 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $770.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $722.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.