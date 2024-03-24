First Financial Corp IN Has $74,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 191.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 5,011,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,941. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

