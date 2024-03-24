First Financial Corp IN Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

