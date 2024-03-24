First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.79

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.79 and traded as low as C$36.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 41,275 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FN
First National Financial Stock Performance
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 58.31%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
