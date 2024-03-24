First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What does consumer price index measure?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.