First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Cut by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

