Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $219.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.88.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

