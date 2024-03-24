Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $245.00 at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.65.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

