Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLYW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Flywire stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Flywire by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

