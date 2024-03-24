FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

NYSE FMC opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after buying an additional 176,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

