FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 13,448 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.60. 21,654,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,694,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

