FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BBY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 4,950,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

