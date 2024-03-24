FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.