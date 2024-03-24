FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 401.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 2.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $59,428,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Down 1.2 %

WestRock stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 1,739,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,024. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

