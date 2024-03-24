FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $197,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rambus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 1,181,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $76.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

