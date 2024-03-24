FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 196.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %
Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.
Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences
In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Roivant Sciences Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
