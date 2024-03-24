FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $346,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $90.71. 6,495,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
