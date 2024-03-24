FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $42,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,709,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.