FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $42,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %
Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,709,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
