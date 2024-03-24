FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,870,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

