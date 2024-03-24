FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SNN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 316,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08.
Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
