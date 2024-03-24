FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Hess makes up about 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Hess by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HES traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. 2,708,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. Hess Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

