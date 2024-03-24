FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 605 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 14,514,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,968,702. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

