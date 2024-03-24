FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

