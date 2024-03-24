FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $32,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.0 %

WPC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 1,481,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

