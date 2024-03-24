FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.53. 858,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

