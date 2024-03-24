FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,408,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,364,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 1,469,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $69.20.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

