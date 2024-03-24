FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 234,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $898,765.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,325,340.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $43,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,076.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 49,683 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $898,765.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,325,340.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,142 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,273. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

