FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Omega Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OFLX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 5,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a market cap of $704.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $117.63.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.