FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Solid Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 2,125,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solid Power by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 245,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of SLDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,891. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 376.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $793,125 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

