Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,758,440. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.