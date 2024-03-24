Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 109,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.