Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.
View Our Latest Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.