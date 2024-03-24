Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

