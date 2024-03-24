Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $237.92 million and $88,629.97 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform.

