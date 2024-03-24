General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

