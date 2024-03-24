General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

