Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 358,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

