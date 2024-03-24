Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after purchasing an additional 97,293 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

