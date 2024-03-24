GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 231,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -353.70 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

