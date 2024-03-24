GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.58.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -353.70 and a beta of 1.14.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
