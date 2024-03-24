Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 198.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,561. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

