Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $46.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.