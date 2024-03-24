Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $53,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $327.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

