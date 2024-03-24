Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 56,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 253,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,374. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

