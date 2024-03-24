Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

