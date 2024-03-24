Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.